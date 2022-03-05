125 Years

March 5, 1897

W.R. Wyman, wife and little daughter had quite an exciting experience on East South Street near the river yesterday. They had driven down to see the high water and in turning around the horse stepped into the water and in the next moment was into the river over his back. The occupants were gotten out and the harness broken in order to get the horse out.

The phonograph concert given at the M.E. Church last evening under the auspices of R.O. Bingham’s Sunday school class was largely attended. The lecture room of the church was filled – many being compelled to stand. The phonographs were good ones and the selections were all rendered in a manner which brought forth the most hearty applause

Ed K. Young, of Port Jefferson, received this week 14 Japanese and black breasted red fighting cocks from Columbus.

100 Years

March 5, 1922

The Cherry Cheer Company, which recently commenced the manufacture of paper boxes for their own use, in addition to their candy business, is arranging to manufacture paper boxes on a very large scale. The firm’s old plant on Wilkinson Avenue will be equipped for this purpose.

For the past several evenings, a number of boys have been making raids on the ice cream freezers left standing near the doorway at Wright’s Majestic Garden in the Majestic Theater Building. When the raids became too frequent, Mr. Wright set out to find out who the boys were. As a result last night, he obtained the names of five boys and these have been turned over to the police for appearance in Judge Short’s Juvenile Court.

75 Years

March 5, 1947

Approximately 60 seniors from Sidney, Anna, Fort Loramie and Jackson Center High Schools will take the annual senior scholarship test at Sidney High School tomorrow morning, Supt. F.B. Louys announced today. The tests will include

mathematics, English, science and social studies.

The responsibility of the church in present-day labor problems was outlined for members of the Sidney Kiwanis Club by Rev. John W. Meister, of the First Presbyterian Church, when he spoke at the luncheon meeting of the club yesterday noon.

50 Years

March 5, 1972

RUSSIA – Three Russia area residents have been elected to The Russia Equity Exchange Co.’s board of trustees.

Robert Gariety of Russia, and Harold Schultz of Versailles, were reappointed to the board and Noah Simons of Versailles was named to a seat formerly held by Kenneth Borchers.

First-place winner of Saturday’s Oratorical contest sponsored by the Optimist Club and held at Northwood School was Jeff Tidwell, son of Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Brockman, it was announced today by Optimist Chairman Earl Weaver.

25 Years

March 5, 1997

Sara Schlueter, who checks on flowers at Kah’s Nursery, Garden Center and Greenhouses, has been named one of the top three FFA students in Ohio for nursery operations. She credits her achievement to working at the nursery for the past two years and working with professional and knowledgeable people.

President Clinton’s first term may be remembered for the national debate on health care, stirred by his proposal to guarantee medical care for all Americans. Dr. Franklin Mohan, who has started a new family medical practice in Jackson Center, would urge Americans to think again. He left Canada, which has a system of socialized medicine, to be a family doctor in this country.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Pete Arbogast, former play-by-play announcer for University of Southern California athletics and the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers, is the new radio announcer for the Cincinnati Bengals. Arbogast, 42, will team on the Bengals’ radio broadcasts with Dave Lapham, a former Bengals offensive lineman who has been an analyst on the broadcasts since 1986.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

