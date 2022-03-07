Pohl Transportation offers scholarships

VERSAILLES — Pohl Transportation, Versailles, is offering scholarships to students pursuing degrees or certificates in transportation-related fields.

Course of study can range from less than a year to 4-year degree. The award is open to graduating seniors or former graduates who attended high school in Darke, Mercer, Shelby, Miami, or Auglaize counties. Eligible fields include logistics, supply chain management and diesel technology.

Scholarship application is available at www.darkecountyfoundation.org/scholarshipinformation. Deadline to apply is April 1, 2022. For questions, call 937-548-4673 or e-mail dcf@darkecountyfoundation.org.