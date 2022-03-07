Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County offers summer camp

TROY — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County is offering Camp Pathways from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 15 through 17 at Ludlow Falls Camp in Ludlow Falls.

Camp Pathways is a unique experience designed to encourage children and teens to express their feelings of grief in a safe and fun environment.

At Camp Pathways, children and teens will enjoy fun, age-appropriate activities such as swimming, games, and arts and crafts. The camp will also include a memorial service to honor the memory of loved ones.

Trained volunteers will lead group sessions and activities. The day camp offers grieving children and teens an opportunity to be with others who also have experienced the death of a loved one.

Camp Pathways is offered through Pathways of Hope℠ Grief Counseling Center at Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County. Through Pathways of Hope, support and education are provided by bereavement counseling professionals with an expertise in serving grieving children, adolescents and adults.

For more information, call 937-573-2114. To ensure a space for a child, pre-register online by May 13 at www.HospiceofMiamiCounty.org/Camp2022.