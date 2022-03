Samuel New, 16, of Sidney, scoops up ice cream at K&J’s Ice Cream on Sunday, March 6. The ice cream shop opened for the season on Saturday, March 5. Hours are 1 p.m. – 9 p.m.. New is the son of Wade and Stacey New.

Samuel New, 16, of Sidney, scoops up ice cream at K&J’s Ice Cream on Sunday, March 6. The ice cream shop opened for the season on Saturday, March 5. Hours are 1 p.m. – 9 p.m.. New is the son of Wade and Stacey New. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/03/web1_SDN030822IceCreamOpen.jpg Samuel New, 16, of Sidney, scoops up ice cream at K&J’s Ice Cream on Sunday, March 6. The ice cream shop opened for the season on Saturday, March 5. Hours are 1 p.m. – 9 p.m.. New is the son of Wade and Stacey New. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News