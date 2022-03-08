Morgan’s Place groundbreaking

Breaking ground Saturday, March 5, on Morgan’s Place Cemetery south east of Sidney are, left to right, Malorie Hussey, Malayna Verdier, 13, Myron Verdier, 9, Mollie Verdier, Maximus Verdier, Millie Verdier, 2, Mena Verdier, 2, Nathan Verdier, Maemie Verdier, 5, Madison Hussey and Macie Verdier, 17. To help raise funds for the establishment of Morgan’s Place Cemetery, a fundraiser with movie producer Joe Knopp will be held April 4 at 6 p.m. at St. Michael’s Hall in Fort Loramie. Tickets for the evening are $25 (presale only) and will be available until March 17 at Believe located on County Road 25A between Anna and Sidney, Silver Cross in Fort Loramie, Shelby County Historical Society and the Right to Life of Shelby County in Sidney, and online at morgansplacecemetery.org.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News