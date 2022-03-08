Auglaize County crash claims two lives

ST. JOHNS — Two people died Monday afternoon in eastern Auglaize County as the result of a car-semi collision.

According to a report from the Wapakoneta post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 2:05 p.m. Monday on U.S. 33 at the intersection wiith state Route 65.

According to the report, a 2016 Volvo semi operated by Larry Floyd, 69, of Fairmount, Indiana, was traveling westbound on U.S. 33 when a vehicle operated by Warren Smith, 78, of Huntsville, failed to yield the right of way. The semi struck Smith’s vehicle within the intersection and pushed it off the left side of the roadway.

Warren Smith and a front-seat passenger in the vehicle, Patricia Smith, had to be mechanically extracted from the vehicle, and both were pronounced deceased by the Auglaize County Coroner’s Office.

Floyd was treated for minor injuries.

The patrol was assisted on scene by the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, St. Johns Fire Department and EMS, Ohio Department Of Transportation, Auglaize County EMA, Auglaize County Coroner, Eley Funeral Home, Big Daddy’s Towing, Topps Towing and DP&L.

The crash remains under investigation. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor, and all parties were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, according to the patrol report.