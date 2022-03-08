LOS ANGELES — A performer who appeared at the Shelby County Fair in 2019 received a golden ticket on Monday night’s “America’s Got Talent – Extreme 2022” show.

Cyndel Flores, 23, who appeared with Fearless Flores during the fair, went solo with an act on the Aerial Swaypole. Judge Travis Pastrana pushed the golden buzzer, allowing Flores to go the finals on the show.

During their visit to the fair in 2019, Flores and her family talked to the Sidney Daily News about their show and performances. She is a third-generation motorcycle daredevil as she also performed in the Globe of Death. Their family, which included her grandfather, parents and cousins, traveled throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico giving audiences a sample of their thrill show.

This is the second time she has been on “America’s Got Talent.” The first time was during the shows’s sixth season when she and her brother and parents made the quarterfinals with the Globe of Death show.

For the Aerial Swaypole, Flores hangs 65 feet above ground and does aerobic moves as the pole sways from side to side.