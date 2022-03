Snowdrop plants crowd a patch of ground along South Ohio Avenue on Tuesday, March 8. A sure sign of spring, the snowdrop is one of the earliest plants to flower.

Snowdrop plants crowd a patch of ground along South Ohio Avenue on Tuesday, March 8. A sure sign of spring, the snowdrop is one of the earliest plants to flower. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/03/web1_SDN030922SpringFlowers.jpg Snowdrop plants crowd a patch of ground along South Ohio Avenue on Tuesday, March 8. A sure sign of spring, the snowdrop is one of the earliest plants to flower. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News