Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

Feb. 27 – March 5

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit handled three emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office’s 911 dispatch center.

One call was in the Houston EMS district, which includes Loramie and Washington Townships, including Lockington, but excluding Russia.

Russia Fire assisted Spirit EMS with a call in the Houston district.

Two dispatches were in the Perry Port Salem district, which includes all of Salem and Perry Townships and Port Jefferson, Hathaway said.

In the Houston area, there were four transports, and two calls where Spirit was cancelled before arriving on scene.

In the Perry Port Salem District, there were two calls in which Perry Port Salem Rescue and Spirit EMS were both dispatched, with Spirit EMS handling both calls.

Port Jefferson firefighters responded on one of the EMS calls to assist with lifting. All three patients transported from the scene were taken to Wilson Health.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatches last week.