DCP teaches local students about maple syrup

GREENVILLE — As part of maple syrup season, Darke County Parks has opened their trails to area school children eager to learn about turning sap into syrup.

The first week of March, Shawnee Prairie Preserve was filled with kids learning the science, history and production of maple syrup. Naturalist staff led over 200 children along the maple sugarin’ trail ending in the sugar shack and log house.

Volunteers Dudley and Barbie Hansbarger dressed in historical attire to interpret life in the log house 200 years ago, as well as what a day looked like for a Native American at a sugar camp. Park Director Roger Van Frank also joined in on the educational moment, and maintenance staff took part in explaining the evaporator in the sugar shack. Students were then able to sample maple sugar and maple syrup at the end of their tour.

To purchase maple syrup produced this year, visit the gift shop at Shawnee Prairie Nature Center. The center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Pint jars are $13.50 or two for $25. All sales support the Friends of the Darke County Parks.