Portrait Drawing Workshop coming to the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will host a Portrait Drawing Workshop with portrait artist Greg Dearth.

The workshop is scheduled for Thursday, June 9, through Saturday, June 11, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 W. Main St. in Troy. The cost for all three days of instruction is $150.

Participants will watch demonstrations that place emphasis on a strong foundation of the planning, design, and construction of a portrait drawing. The first half of day one will include a demonstration and time for questions and answers. After a lunch break, participants will work from a clothed live model. Days two and three will focus on drawing and one on one discussion. The workshop is limited to eight participants. It is for artists with an Intermediate to Advanced skill level.

Due to limited space, registration and payment are required by May 20. Complete information can be found online at https://www.troyhayner.org/painting-drawing.html, including online registration and payment forms. Registration may also be made in person at the Hayner Center.

Dearth is a native of Dayton and an art graduate of Ohio University. As a nationally known illustrator, his work has appeared in books, in museums, on products and in ads for many Fortune 500 companies. Over the years, portrait painting and figure drawing has become his special focus. He has taught at Rosewood Art Center in Kettering and the Dayton Art Institute, as well as various independent workshops. He has also Demonstrated and been guest speaker at the Cincinnati Art Club, Dayton Society of Artists, CCAD in Columbus and The Portfolio Center in Atlanta.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is open Mondays from 7 to 9 p.m., Tuesdays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays. For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org or call 937-339-0457.