Lehman grad named Pro Bono Volunteer of the Year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bar Association (TBA) has selected Stites & Harbison, PLLC attorney Ashley Goins Alderson as the recipient of the 2022 Harris Gilbert Pro Bono Volunteer of the Year Award. This award recognizes significant pro bono contributions made by a private attorney. Alderson is the fourth Stites & Harbison attorney to receive this honor since the award’s inception in 1992.

“It is an honor to be recognized with this award. It is even sweeter knowing that I am receiving it in connection with a case that I am passionate about and which has been the highlight of my career, so far,” said Alderson,who is a 2007 graduate 0f Lehman Catholic High School.

Alderson is an attorney in Stites & Harbison’s Nashville, Tenn., office. She concentrates her practice in the areas of Business Litigation, Torts and Insurance Defense and Domestic Relations. Her domestic relations work centers around Tennessee Family Law and International Family Law. Alderson’s passion is utilizing the Hague Convention on International Child Abduction to reunite left behind parents with their children.

Outside of the firm, Alderson stays active in the community. She has served on the board of the Nashville Bar Association’s Young Lawyer’s Division. Additionally, she has a long history of volunteering and has earned various awards, including the 2017 Attorney for Justice Pro Bono Honor Roll from the Tennessee Supreme Court and Nashville’s Top 30 Under 30 from the Middle Tennessee Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in 2018. Alderson has also been recognized by Best Lawyers in America on their “Ones to Watch” list for two consecutive years in the fields of appellate practice, family law and insurance law.

Alderson, the daughter of Keith and Deb Goins, was born and raised in Sidney, Ohio. She is married to Kyle Alderson. She earned her J.D., Order of the Coif, from the University of Tennessee College of Law in 2015.