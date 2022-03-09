Chamber presents Beautification Awards

BOTKINS — Beautification Awards were presented Tuesday night during the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce annual dinner and awards banquet at The Palazzo.

Dawn Eilert, chamber vice president, presented the awards.

In 2021, Amelio’s Pizzeria finished a complete renovation of their Ohio Avenue space in downtown Sidney by adding a working kitchen and a 1920’s retro style bar. They also enhanced the structure and upgraded all outside electrical features in addition to installing a garage door window in the front for a fantastic view of the courthouse.

Ask Amy Home Furnishings updated the exterior of their building with a bold navy color accented with gold. They redesigned the interior with new paint and flooring in their spacious Russell Road showroom that displays a wide variety of beautiful furniture for customers to purchase.

The Bridge Restaurant installed a new granite bar top, constructed a wall divider in the front entrance as well as between the dining room and bar area. They purchased new tables, chairs, light fixtures and a sound system. Mila Hamilton did the painting, Tom Homan provided Big 4 historic photos in the dining room and Rob Jameson provided historic photos in the bar area.

In November of 2020 Culver’s closed their Sidney location for four days for a complete interior remodel. After completing that project, they also upgraded the outside of the restaurant.

Express Employment Professionals renovated their new office space on Gleason Avenue in April of 2020 with new flooring, paint, kitchen cabinets, and signage.

Furniture Express wanted to join in the effort to revitalize downtown Sidney by reinvesting in the community that has invested in them for over 28 years so they gave the front of their building an amazing, updated Facelift!

In 2021, Greenhaus COFFEE transitioned a retail space into a coffee shop café by renovating the space from floor to ceiling. Their goal was to open up the space while maintaining a cozy yet modern atmosphere filled with plants.

Hammer & Stain gave their new space on Poplar Street in downtown Sidney a fresh coat of paint, brought in high top tables, stools and wide variety of DIY projects including everything from porch signs to decorative mantels and every holiday in between! Unfortunately, they were unable to join us this evening.

The Hive Executive Center was renovated with new flooring, paint, furniture and state-of-the-art technology for all types of work meetings and presentations.

In January of 2020, the new location of JC’S Barber Shop opened on Wapakneta Avenue in Sidney. The space was beautifully renovated paying homage to the building’s history by exposing the vintage wood in the ceiling and installing Edison bulbs. The wrap around windows allow the natural light to shine on the amazing wooden floors as well.

Journey 4 Self transformed their building on North Street in downtown Sidney into welcoming counseling spaces as well as a gathering place on the first floor. They painted and redecorated all spaces on three floors as well as added a coffee and tea bar on the first floor.

In 2021, Kroger renovated the inside of their Sidney store making it more open and customer friendly. They also moved the Starbucks and floral department to more prominent spots in the front of the store.

Meal Prep Life and Smoothie Life did a complete demo of the former space in the Kroger plaza and created a beautiful smoothie shop and extra-large commercial kitchen. The renovations also included building an office, utility room and large storage space.

In the summer of 2021, Murphy’s Craftbar & Kitchen opened their new outdoor dining patio on Poplar Street in downtown Sidney. This space allows diners to take advantage of nice weather with a great view of the court square.

Our Creative Marketplace is a local retail shop in Anna that features 25 local artists and business owners. The shop has rental space for creative classes like jewelry making or community events and birthday parties.

In 2021, Peter’s Pense opened their newly renovated library space on Poplar Street. The complete interior renovation included new flooring, freshly painted walls and ceiling and the outside renovation included new windows, signage, a door and awning.

The Gleason Avenue space of Shear Luxe started out with concrete floors and walls. With much hard work and a lot of foresight, they were able to turn this space into an amazing modern salon.

In late May 2020, Tavolo Modern Italian opened the doors of this beautiful downtown restaurant on Ohio Avenue. The space was completely renovated from a Fifth Third Bank and features a patio with two gas fueled fire pits a bar room and a large open dining room. An old bank vault has also been made into a space for more private meals.

In 2020, Wilson Health added two enhancements to their main campus – The Center for Orthopedics and the Wound & Hyperbaric Center. The Orthopedic Center offers state-of-the-art orthopedic procedures and services with six dedicated surgical bays. The Wound & Hyperbaric Center provides a variety of industry-leading treatments and wound care protocols to address patients’ individual needs and hard to heal wounds.

Joe and Laurie Reiser transformed the former bank space on Wapakoneta Avenue into a Winans Chocolates and Coffees and opened their doors in January of 2020. The location features an inside shop with seating area, a drive-through and outdoor, patio seating.

Wisebridge transformed a historic farmhouse into a warm and inviting space to create simple, visible investment strategies and retirement solutions for their clients and community.