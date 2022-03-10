125 Years

March 10, 1897

The C.H. & D. Trotting Circuit was re-organized at Lima last night for the coming year. Louis Wagner and Louis Kah Jr., of this city, were in attendance. The dates for running in Sidney will be June 8 to 11.

100 Years

March 10, 1922

The new white way installed during the past few weeks around the court square was lighted for the first time last night. When the lights were turned on a great deal of attention was attracted to them and nothing but the highest of compliments were passed by everyone. The matter of extending the system to the outside of the square near the business houses and to other parts of the city is being seriously considered.

75 Years

March 10, 1947

Approximately 40 members of the Shelby County 32 Club, composed of 32nd degree Masons, participated in the dress rehearsal of degree work at the Scottish Rite Cathedral in Dayton last evening. The local group will

formally present the work tomorrow evening. Perry Partington and Charles Hall have been in charge of the preparations.

——-

Rev. R. Wobus is the proud owner of a new 1947 Ford car, a gift from the congregation of St. Paul Evangelical and Reformed Church from which he recently retired. The presentation of the car was made at a supper meeting at the church last evening.

——-

The flu bug, which is cutting a wide swath down the Miami Valley, today was blamed for almost double the normal absenteeism figure for the local schools. Supt. Fred Louys reported a total of 280 students, five teachers, and one janitor absent. Heaviest hit was the high school where 152 students were absent.

50 Years

March 10, 1972

Frank J. Zielsdorf, the president of Peerless Machinery Corp., will head the primary gifts division for the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA building fund, Drive Chairman Frank J. Gleason, Jr. announced today.

——-

William Joslin, Jr., Sidney, was elected a director of the Federal Land Bank Association of Piqua at the annual meeting held February 24, 1972.

25 Years

March 10, 1997

Fort Loramie High School girls basketball coach David McFeely twirled the net around after removing the final strand Saturday night at Vandalia, where his Lady Redskins defeated Southeastern 48-45 in overtime to earn a trip to the state tournament.

——-

Veterinarian Brad Berlekamp took office as 1997-98 secretary of the Ohio Veterinary Medical Association at the 113th OVMA annual convention held in February. Berlekamp has been involved in the practice of canine and feline medicine and surgery for 10 years at Sidney Veterinary Hospital.

——-

Sidney resident Tae (Kim) Frilling demonstrates the use of a kayagum, a Korean stringed instrument, for Yei Sook Chung of New Lebanon during World Day of Prayer ceremonies Friday at Memorial United Methodist Church in Sidney. The natives of South Korea participated in the annual event organized by Church Women United.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/03/web1_Logo-for-SDN-7.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org