Volunteers needed for Ohio Hospice of Miami County Camp Pathways

TROY — The Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County Pathways of HopeSM Grief Counseling Center is seeking volunteers for Camp Pathways, a unique experience for children and teens who have experienced the death of a loved one.

Volunteers are needed to help support the campers during the camp, held June 15 to 17 at Ludlow Falls Camp in Ludlow Falls.

The camp is designed to encourage children and teens to express their feelings of grief in a safe and fun environment. Trained staff and volunteers will lead the activities under the direction of bereavement counseling professionals. In addition to learning how to cope with and heal from loss, the children and teens will enjoy fun, age-appropriate activities such as swimming, games, and arts and crafts.

Volunteers must be older than 18 and are required to complete an online application by April 29. They also must complete an interview and a background check. In addition, they must attend a training/orientation session.

Camp Pathways is offered through Pathways of Hope Grief Counseling Center at Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County. Through Pathways of Hope, support and education are provided by bereavement counseling professionals with an expertise in serving grieving children, adolescents and adults.

For more information, call 937-573-2114. To apply to become a volunteer for Camp Pathways, please visit: www.HospiceofMiamiCounty.org/Camp2022.