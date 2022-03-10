New ‘safe exchange zone’ established at sheriff’s office

SIDNEY — A “Safe Exchange Zone” has been designated at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 555 Gearhart Road in Sidney.

The safe exchange zone is a designated parking area in the public parking lot at the Sheriff’s Office that is under 24-hour video surveillance and is in a well-lit area, said a press release from Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye. The spot is on the north side of the parking lot facing Gearhart Road.

A safe exchange zone is an area where people can make custody exchanges, make private property exchanges and E-Commerce transactions.

“We are pleased to be able to provide this to the public, with the increasing activity of items being sold on the internet,” Frye said in the release “we encourage individuals to use this area, because you never want to meet someone at your home or at an area that you are not completely safe or feel comfortable at. This area is constantly monitored within our dispatch center and at our jail central control. If you need assistance while at the safe exchange zone, we encourage you to call 911 for an emergency and 937-498-1111 for other no-emergencies.”

Please remember before you make an on-line transaction either to sell or buy something, do not give out any personal information, this is to avoid any chance of you becoming subjected to identity theft, make sure your dealing with a reputable seller or buyer, the release said. Never agree to accept a check for an amount over the purchase price and agree to send the remaining amount above the purchase price back to the buyer. Only accept cash, money order or a bank cashier check. If your considering purchasing a large item, such as a vehicle, never send full payment for the item, agree to pay for the item when you go to buy it, many people have been frauded due to people selling something they don’t even have. The bottom line is to always be cautious and talk about what your considering with family, friends or your local law enforcement agency.