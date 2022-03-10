Matt Dolan campaigns in Sidney

Ohio State Senator Matt Dolan takes questions from a room of VIP’s at The Bridge Restaurant on Wednesday, March 9. Dolan stopped by Sidney as part of his campaign for U.S. Senate. After a speech Dolan answered wide ranging questions that included topics such as unions, China and term limits.
