Matt Dolan campaigns in Sidney

Ohio State Senator Matt Dolan takes questions from a room of VIP’s at The Bridge Restaurant on Wednesday, March 9. Dolan stopped by Sidney as part of his campaign for U.S. Senate. After a speech Dolan answered wide ranging questions that included topics such as unions, China and term limits.

Ohio State Senator Matt Dolan takes questions from a room of VIP’s at The Bridge Restaurant on Wednesday, March 9. Dolan stopped by Sidney as part of his campaign for U.S. Senate. After a speech Dolan answered wide ranging questions that included topics such as unions, China and term limits. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/03/web1_SDN031122MattDolan.jpg Ohio State Senator Matt Dolan takes questions from a room of VIP’s at The Bridge Restaurant on Wednesday, March 9. Dolan stopped by Sidney as part of his campaign for U.S. Senate. After a speech Dolan answered wide ranging questions that included topics such as unions, China and term limits. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News