OSP investigates serious Hardin Wapakoneta Road crash

SIDNEY — Two CareFlight helicopters were called to the scene of a serious, two-vehicle injury crash on Wapakoneta Road, on Thursday, March 10, according to the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP).

The crash took place at approximately 11:12 a.m. at the intersection of Russell Road and Hardin Wapakoneta Road. A 2011 Ford Fiesta, driven by Conrad Booher, 52, of Sidney, was eastbound on Russell Road when it failed to yield for a stop sign. The Ford Fiesta struck a 2015 Nissan Rogue, driven by Kayla Steger, 22, of Minster, who was traveling northbound on Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

Booher and Steger were both transported to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton via CareFlight.

Troopers from OSP’s crash reconstruction unit are assisting with the investigation. Fort Loramie Fire Department and EMS assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.