Fairlawn hires new superintendent

SIDNEY — A new superintendent has been hired for the Fairlawn Local School District.

During its monthly meeting Wednesday night, the Board of Education hired Chad Lensman as the new leader of the school district. He will officially begin his responsibilities Aug 1, but will be working during a transitional period with interim Superintendent Connie Schneider. He will be paid $105,000 annually during his three-year contract.

“ We are excited Mr. Lensman accepted the position of Superintendent. He is a leader who puts students first, has a strong curriculum background and looks to build up those around him. We look forward to working with Mr. Lensman as he begins his journey leading Fairlawn Local Schools,” said Fairlawn BOE President Sarah Huelskamp.

Schneider said during the interview process, “it was apparent that Mr. Lensman is passionate about education and will be dedicated to do what is best for students.”

Lensman said he is excited to begin his new job with Fairlawn Schools.

“Much like where I grew up, Fairlawn Local Schools is a small district with strong traditions and a supportive community. I appreciate the dedication to academic excellence, opportunities for students, and the tight-knit community,” said Lensman.

He is looking forward to meeting the staff, students and parents of the school district.

“I look forward to building relationships with the students, staff, parents, and community members of Fairlawn Local Schools. I am excited to be a part of the Fairlawn Family and get to know what makes the district so special,” he said.

Lensman is currently the director of teaching and learning at Graham Local Schools. He has held that position since 2019. Prior to that he was Graham Middle School principal from 2017-19. From 2014-19, he was the Graham Elementary School assistant principal.

From 2009-14 he was an elementary school teacher at Urbana City Schools. He was the building technology specialist from 2010-14 at Urbana.

Lensman is a 2006 graduate of Kent State University, where he earned Bachelor’s of Science degree in Marketing. He received his Masters in Early Childhood Education from Antioch University Midwest in 2009. In 2014, he earned his Masters in Educational Leadership from Concordia University Chicago. He will earned his Superintendent’s Licensure from Concordia University Chicago in May 2022.

He feels his educational experiences have prepared him to lead Fairlawn School into the future.

“Through my educational experiences, I have had the opportunity to lead at all levels in a district. I have been fortunate to have been provided leadership opportunities and have been included in all operational areas of leading a district. I have to thank my mentors for preparing me to lead a fantastic district like Fairlawn Local Schools through the opportunities provided in each of my roles,” he said.

Lensman and his wife, Shannon, have been married for 14 years. She is an RN at Memorial Health in Marysville.

“She has been my number one support throughout my educational journey. We have two amazing children. Our son Cade is 10, and our daughter Ayla is nine. They are currently in fourth- and third-grade at Graham Elementary,” he said.

The family lives outside Rosewood, which is “almost neighbors the Fairlawn Local Schools district boundary,” he said. “We do not plan on moving into the district, but I plan to be an active member of the community.”

While he is ready for the challenges of being a superintendent, Lensman said he is sad about leaving Graham Schools.

“Leaving the relationships that have been built over the last eight years will be the hardest thing about moving on from Graham Local Schools. As a team, we have been able to do some great things for the students, staff, and community of GLS,” he said.

“I want to thank the Fairlawn Local School’s Board of Education, its staff members, and the Midwest Regional ESC for their time and support during the superintendent search. I look forward to serving all stakeholders in the district,” he said.

With the hiring of a new superintendent, Schneider shared her thoughts about being working with the students and staff at Fairlawn.

“I have found Fairlawn to be a very caring school community. All staff care deeply about the students that they serve every day. Fairlawn does their best to educate the whole child and have worked very hard to meet the needs of all students,” said Schneider.

