125 Years

March 11, 1897

The Democratic ladies of the Sidney Special School District are requested to meet in the assembly room of the court house Monday afternoon for the purpose of selecting a candidate for member of the Sidney Board of Education.

A special dispatch from Lima advises: “Arrangements have been made to drain the Mercer County Reservoir, which is the largest artificial body of water in the United States covering nearly 20,000 acres. It will be developed into oil territory as it is surrounded by oil wells.

100 Years

March 11, 1922

The Kroger Grocery Co. has rented two store rooms in the city and expects to open two stores here within the next few weeks. The rooms rented are in the Eisenstein Building on North Ohio Avenue, just north of Christian’s Drug Store, and the room in the Yeager Building on East Court Street. It is anticipated the stores will open about Apr. 1.

Emerson Deam has taken the agency in Sidney and Shelby County for the Overland Automobile Co., and will handle all models of Overland and Willys-Knight automobiles. He will have his display room in the Knupp Automotive Company’s new building on South Main Avenue.

75 Years

March 11, 1947

Sheriff Pitts has been elected president of the newly-organized Shelby County Coon Hunters Association. Marvin Sollman was elected vice president; Paul Billing, secretary, and Ray Elsass, treasurer. A by-laws committee of Lloyd Westerbeck, Ray Peltier, and Jim Hetzler was appointed by Pitts.

Four new department managers were announced today by Arthur Tremain, manager of the local Montgomery Ward store. They include: Edith Pickles, manager of catalog department; Richard Wiley, roofing, insulation and plumbing; Bill Andrews, shoe department, and Mrs. Myrtle Dovel, basement, home furnishings.

50 Years

March 11, 1972

David L. Fogt, 28, son of Mrs. Leroy Fogt, Sidney, has been named assistant to the city engineer of Glendale, Ariz. Fogt is a 1961 graduate of Anna High School and received a bachelor degree in civil engineering at Ohio Northern University, Ada. He completed work for his masters degree in sanitary engineering at Northwestern University, Evanston, Ill.

COLUMBUS – Selling or giving away dyed chicks or bunnies is against the law in Ohio, state Agricultural Director Gene R. Abercrombie points out with the Easter holiday approaching.

25 Years

March 11, 1997

MINSTER – Fourth and Main Streets, an intersection already busy with traffic and pedestrians, is going to be much busier in the weeks and months ahead. Foundation work has begun for the expansion of Wagner’s IGA. That project to increase the size of the local grocery by 14,000 square feet will continue through most of the summer.

This marks the third expansion project for Wagner’s IGA at its current location at 257 E. Fourth St., said Wally Wagner, president of the family-owned business. The project also comes as the local grocery store marks its 75th year of doing business in Minster.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The Ohio State basketball programs led by men’s coach Randy Ayers and women’s coach Nancy Darsch had a lot in common. On Monday, they were fired together. The coaches were let go by athletic director Andy Geiger, who cited programs that “were not progressing.”

Both Ayers and Darsch and their programs enjoyed success earlier in the decade, Ayers winning two Big Ten titles and being selected national coach of the year and Darsch taking her 1993 team to the national championship game.

Maplewood Fire Department moved vehicles and equipment into their new firehouse along Maplewood Road in the community on Saturday. Construction of the new firehouse was recently completed. The fire department had called the cramped quarters in the garage beside the Maplewood Post Office home for several years. The volunteer firemen held fundraisers and saved money over a number of years until accumulating enough funds to build the firehouse without seeking tax money form area residents.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

