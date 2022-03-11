Active Shelby County cases continue steady decline

SIDNEY — Active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County continue to decline.

There are currently 253 active COVID cases in the county — down 37 cases from the 290 cases reported last week.

In total, Shelby County has reported 11,023 cases of COVID-19 with 362 hospitalizations and 185 deaths during the pandemic. There are 10,770 Shelby County residents total who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

Throughout Ohio, there have been 2,662,425 total cases of COVID-19, with 113,070 hospitalizations, 13,297 intensive care admissions and 37,212 resident deaths.

In Shelby County, 18,469 people have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, which is 38.01% of the population and up 56 people since last week. Currently, 259 children ages 5 to 11 have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, with 685 children ages 12 to 17 having started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations.

Statewide, 7,256,268 people have been vaccinated, which is 62.08% of the population. All Ohioans 5 and older are eligible for vaccination.

For more information about COVID-19, visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov and www.shelbycountyhealthdept.org.

By Blythe Alspaugh

