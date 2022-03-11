On the agendas

Board of Elections

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections will meet Monday, March 14, at 10 a.m. at the board office.

Items on the agenda include allocating voting equipment, certifying petitions, order ballots, approve grant funding equipment and assigning a deputy polling location supervisor.

Jackson Center Council

JACKSON CENTER — Due to a lack of items on the agenda, Monday’s Jackson Center Village Council meeting has been canceled.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, March 14, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers. Members of the public may attend in person, or listen-in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log on information.

Council will receive a presentation from Sidney Alive.

City Council is expected to adopt seven resolutions, and they are:

• To authorize the consumption and possession of beer and liquor on public property, and authorizing City Manager Andrew Bowsher to enter into a special event use agreements with Sidney Alive in connection with public events hosted by Sidney Alive;

• To authorize Bowsher as the city’s representative to the community improvement corporation;

• To confirm the appointment of Alysha Orsborne to the Shelby County Regional Planning Commission;

• To authorize and direct Law Director Dave Busick to initiate legislation against miscellaneous owners of real property in Sidney to obtain compliance;

• To authorize Bowsher to enter into an agreement with Jeffery Amick for the rendering of substitute prosecuting attorney services;

• To authorize Busick to appoint an acting law director;

• To approve an amendment to the enterprise zone agreement with Cargill Inc.

There will be discussions on the Sidney Waterpark rates and Tawawa Park sign donations.

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Tuesday, March 15, at 6 p.m. in the Sidney Middle School auditorium.

Sidney City Council Rules and City Charter Ad Hoc Committee

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council Rules and City Charter Ad Hoc Committee will hold a meeting on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 11 a.m. in council chambers.

The purpose of the meeting is for council members to review the Sidney City Charter and City Council rules, to set the next meeting date to continue their work and to consider any other new business.

Sidney City Council Special Meeting

A special meeting of the Sidney City Council will be held on Thursday, March 17, 2022, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Nancy Adams Training Center located in Sidney Fire Station 1, 222 W. Poplar St.

The purpose of the special meeting is to hold a joint discussion with representatives of Clinton, Orange and Franklin Townships pertaining to existing EMS and Fire contracts.

Midwest Regional Educational Service Center

SIDNEY — The Midwest Regional Educational Service Center receive federal Special Education IDEA Part B funds for the Shelby County local school districts to assist with the education of handicapped children ages 3 through 21. Community members who would like to have input into the planning of the use of the federal IDEA funds are welcome to provide comment during our public hearing to be held on March 17, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. at 1973 State Route 47 W., Bellefontaine, Ohio.

Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services

TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will meet Wednesday, March 16, at 6:45 p.m. in the Helmlinger Board Room at the Board office at 1100 Wayne St., Suite 4000, Troy. The Finance Committee will meet at the same location beginning at 6 p.m.