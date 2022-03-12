125 Years

March 12, 1897

A number of the Republican women of Sidney met in the assembly room of the court house yesterday afternoon to place in nomination a candidate for member of the school board. Several persons were put in nomination but declined to accept and the chair appointed a committee of Mrs. J.K. Arbuckle, Mrs. H. Wilson and Mrs. A.W. Reddish to select a name to be sent to the primary committee of the Republican party.

——-

A Pullman car occupied by a number of Lima, St. Marys, Fostoria and Tiffin people passed through here yesterday afternoon on the way to Carson City, Nev. The parties were going to the Corbett and Fitzsimmons fight in that city.

100 Years

March 12, 1922

C.D.W. Anderson, of Anderson Electric Store, has installed a radio station at his store on North Main Avenue and expects to have it ready for operation this evening. The receiving apparatus was installed on the roof of the Thedieck Building and then transmitted to the store.

——-

Francis Eshman, known to his many friends as “Lefty”, has signed up for a tryout at second base with the Chattanooga, Tenn., ball club of the Southern League. He has gone to that city in company with Niederkorn, catcher from Versailles, who has been with the Chattanooga team for the past several years.

75 Years

March 12, 1947

City school officials today held to the hope that the upcoming weekend would bring relief to the tumbling attendance figures caused by an epidemic of flu, and eliminate the necessity of closing the doors, a step that has been taken by a number of neighboring cities. Absentee figures quotes by Supt. Louys for the past three days are: Wednesday, 270; Thursday, 333, and today, 46.

——-

Four junior students in the first year typing class at Holy Angels High School qualified for the Gregg Writer award last month. They are: Rafe Echemann, Barbara Becker, Betty Braun, and Joline Rohler.

50 Years

March 12, 1972

BELLEFONTAINE – ‘A’ not only stands for Andy Anderson and his Anna Rockets, but also their ace-high position in the Bellefontaine District today, following their conquest of the district diadem, by overcoming Russia’s plucky, but outsized Raiders, 76-54, in the finals, before a full house in the Bellefontaine High School gym on Saturday night.

25 Years

March 12, 1997

Wilson Memorial Hospital has expanded its line of care with the purchase of the Shelby Care Center. The hospital’s board of trustees approved several resolutions to pave the way for the purchase of the nursing home facility from Upper Valley Medical Centers. “The acquisition of the nursing home is a positive step in Wilson’s efforts to provide a full continuum of health care to the community,” according to hospital press release.

——-

Fairlawn High School will present the musical “Bye-Bye Birdie” on Friday and Saturday. The story takes place in Sweet Apple, Ohio, hometown of the MacAfee family. Kim MacAfee has been selected to give Conrad Birdie his last kiss before he enters the Army. The lead roles of Albert Peterson and Rose Alverez are played by Wade Krempel and Sarah Rogers.

——-

Jeannie Jaques (left) of Sidney and Diane Davidson of Tipp City are on the mend following kidney transplant surgery performed Feb. 6 in Cincinnati. Jaques, who works in the Shelby County Child Support office, donated a kidney to her sister, who has battled health problems

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/03/web1_Logo-for-SDN-9.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org