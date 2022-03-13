A 100-year legacy

Toasting the 100-year anniversary of Ohio Living Dorothy Love are, left to right, Executive Director Tricia Atwood and Director of Independent Living Eric Shoemaker, both of Sidney, and Director of Business Development Teresa Heitbrink-Ireland, of Wapakoneta. The celebration was held on Friday, March 11, in the Amos Center at Ohio Living Dorothy Love. The 1920’s themed party kicks off a year-long celebration of the home that started off as the Dorothy Love Presbyterian Home a hundred years ago. Future events will include a traveling heritage display, a re-enactment of laying the placing of the building’s cornerstone and a celebration of the employees past, present and future.

