Garage destroyed, house damaged

Firefighters from Sidney, Lockington, Russia and Houston battle a garage fire on Little Turtle Way that started before 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 13. The garage was attached to a house. The fire spread to two cars parked in the driveway and a little bit into the house.
