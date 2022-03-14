Night at the Races held

Sidney Varsity Head Football Coach Adam Doenges, right, models a Sidney High School football helmet as auctioneer Tom Roll, both of Sidney, auctions off a batch of Sidney High School sports merchandise. The live auction was part of the annual “Night at the Races,” fundraiser for the Sidney Vespa Club at the IUE Hall on Saturday, March 12. Participants could also bet on pre-taped horse races, a silent auction and buy 50/50 tickets.

Sidney Varsity Head Football Coach Adam Doenges, right, models a Sidney High School football helmet as auctioneer Tom Roll, both of Sidney, auctions off a batch of Sidney High School sports merchandise. The live auction was part of the annual “Night at the Races,” fundraiser for the Sidney Vespa Club at the IUE Hall on Saturday, March 12. Participants could also bet on pre-taped horse races, a silent auction and buy 50/50 tickets. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/03/web1_SDN031522NightRaces.jpg Sidney Varsity Head Football Coach Adam Doenges, right, models a Sidney High School football helmet as auctioneer Tom Roll, both of Sidney, auctions off a batch of Sidney High School sports merchandise. The live auction was part of the annual “Night at the Races,” fundraiser for the Sidney Vespa Club at the IUE Hall on Saturday, March 12. Participants could also bet on pre-taped horse races, a silent auction and buy 50/50 tickets. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News