Poultry Days chicken sales have began

VERSAILLES — Poultry Days has officially opened online sales of their World Famous Barbecue Chicken. Order a cooler today at VersaillesPoultryDays.com. Versailles will offer a full festival June 10-12th, 2022 and that means chicken and lots of it! Chicken sales continue to increase each year with 35,500 sold last year. While the amount of chicken available hasn’t been announced, one thing is certain. Poultry Days chicken always sells out. Guarantee a chicken dinner by prepurchasing a cooler. Coolers are only be sold presale at VersaillesPoultryDays.com.

Each order contains 20 half chickens packed in an insulated cooler, which will stay hot for several hours. Poultry Days chicken is slow cooked over charcoal and dipped in the secret Poultry Days sauce. When ordering, indicate how many coolers and select your preferred pick-up date and time. It’s that easy.

Purchase two or more coolers on Friday, June 10, and it will be delivered to your door. Delivery is only available June 10 by 11:30 a.m. to those who purchase a minimum of two coolers within 25 miles of Versailles. For delivery only, the committee will be offering sides (minimum of two orders). You can get 40 chicken halves along with 40 Mikesell’s potato chips, 40 containers of applesauce, 40 dinner rolls with butter, 40 orange drinks, and plastic cutlery.

Bulk chicken pick up will be at the Versailles Exempted High School (280 Market Road), right across the street from the festival grounds. This location will be for bulk orders only and provides easy access and quick pick up. People will have to provide proof of purchase (email, image or printed copy all accepted) on the day of pick up.

The main line located at the old High School (459 S. Center St.) will focus exclusively on individual dinners. Individual chicken dinner tickets will be sold in both the walk thru and drive thru lines during the festival and will also go on sale at several locations in Versailles ahead of the festival. If for any reason the barbecue cannot be conducted in 2022, advance purchasers will receive a full refund.

Committee members will answer chicken questions at [email protected] Festival questions can be directed to [email protected] or follow them on Facebook or Instagram for updates. Festival proceeds fund community activities and Heritage Park.