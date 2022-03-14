Botkins Carousel raffle donations sought

BOTKINS — The Botkins community is preparing for the 2022 Botkins Carousel which will be held June 10, 11, and 12, and is looking for donations for the annual raffle. This is the 57th year for the event.

Last year 130 prizes, totaling over $5,000, were donated to local organizations. There were gift baskets, certificates, gifts, and cash prizes ranging from $15 to $500.

The raffle committee is looking for 2022 donations from businesses, organizations, or individuals. Letters soliciting donations were sent to previous donors earlier. If you are interested in making a donation, contact Carly Greve at 937-538-6796 by March 22.

The Botkins Carousel consists of events for all ages, including the Carousel Queen pageant, live entertainment, parade and much more. All proceeds from this event go to various community organizations.