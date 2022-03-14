Sidney man jailed for attempted robbery

SIDNEY — A Sidney man is incarcerated at the Shelby County Jail after attempting to rob the Dollar General on East Court Street Saturday morning, March 12.

Daniel Charles Gottschalk, 20, is facing robbery_deadly weapon dangerous ordinance on or about suspect or under suspect’s control charges.

According to court records, he allegedly demanded money from a clerk at Dollar General while having a deadly weapon in his possession on Saturday at 11:21 a.m.

Gottschalk appeared in the Sidney Municipal Court Monday, March 14, during which time a preliminary hearing was set for his next court appearance on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 10:15 a.m.

Bond was set at $75,091 cash or surety plus costs, for Gottschalk, under the condition he has no contact with the alleged victim and must stay at least 500 feet away from the alleged victim and the alleged victim’s residence.

Gottschalk https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/03/web1_Gottschalk.jpg Gottschalk