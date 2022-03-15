Fort Loramie Wall of Honor nominations sought

FORT LORAMIE The Fort Loramie Education Foundation’s Wall of Honor committee is accepting nominations for the Wall of Honor.

Nomination applications may be found on the Fort Loramie School website under the Fort Loramie Education Foundation’s link or applications may also be picked up at the High School office. You can also search the web, “Fort Loramie Wall of Honor nomination form” to access the application.

The purpose of the Fort Loramie Schools Wall of Honor is to recognize and honor those persons living or deceased, who, through their performance, achievements, and contributions reflect credit on the Fort Loramie Local Schools so that present-day students may find identity with the past and establish goals for the future.

Nominations must be postmarked by June 1, 2022