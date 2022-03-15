Ready for a Spring Fling

Gateway Arts Council Executive Director Ellen Keyes, of New Bremen, hangs a piece on Tuesday, March 15, that will be in the upcoming Spring Fling Fine Art Exhibit & Sale. Awards will be given in six different categories. The exhibit will open on March 25.

Gateway Arts Council Executive Director Ellen Keyes, of New Bremen, hangs a piece on Tuesday, March 15, that will be in the upcoming Spring Fling Fine Art Exhibit & Sale. Awards will be given in six different categories. The exhibit will open on March 25. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News