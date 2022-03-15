Council OKs several appointments, other legislation

SIDNEY — Numerous resolutions were adopted at the Sidney City Council meeting Monday evening, which included the appointment of several people to serve in various roles for the city of Sidney.

The following seven resolutions were adopted Monday, and they are:

• To authorize the consumption and possession of beer and liquor on public property, and authorizing City Manager Andrew Bowsher to enter into a special event use agreements with Sidney Alive in connection with public events hosted by Sidney Alive.

Sidney Alive sought permission to hold the following four events on city property which will include the consumption of alcohol:

— Great Sidney Farmer’s Market, for wine tastings and sales.

— Music Festival & Arts Festival, on a portion of Poplar Street between Ohio Avenue and West Avenue at the new, annual festival.

— Open Air Dinner, for the use of Ross Covered Bridge in Tawawa Park in conjunction with its annual outdoor dinner.

— Paddle, Pedal and Pints Festival, in an area in Custenborder Park along the river, in conjunction with this new event to help activate the riverway.

A question arose from Council member Mike Barhorst about the use of alcohol in a city park, as in the past during weekend sporting events, the use of alcohol had been requested, but denied. Mayor Mardie Milligan asked how council members felt about this and said this could set a precedent. Law Director Dave Busick said any person or organization wishing for alcohol to be present at their event would have to go through the same process of obtaining a liquor permit and then seek permission from council before hand; it would not be automatically granted. It was noted that the outdoor dining event will be a private, ticketed event, not open to the general public, as there are limited number of seats to be sold.

• To authorize Bowsher as the city’s representative to the Community Improvement Corporation (CIC). As part of CIC’s newly re-written by-laws, Bowsher said the city has one appointment to the organization. City Council directed Bowsher, in his capacity as city manager, to be the city’s representative on the CIC Board of Directors.

• To confirm the appointment of Alysha Orsborne to the Shelby County Regional Planning Commission to finish out the term of Amy Klinger, who recently resigned. Klinger’s current term will expire on Dec. 31, 2022. This resolution also reappoints Orsborne to a full, three-year term which will expire Dec. 31, 2025.

• To authorize and direct Busick to initiate legislation against miscellaneous owners of real property in Sidney to obtain compliance for Inflow and Infiltration (I&I) requirements.

The Ohio EPA and the city have agreed to allow the city to take the lead on correcting storm sewer issues within the city, Busick said. The first set of corrections began in 2017. Since the corrections began, several properties have, for various reasons Busick said, not fallen into compliance with the provisions outlined in chapter 914 of the ORC.

Previously, legislation was brought forward for consideration with individual properties identified in each. Adopting this resolution permits the law director to initiate litigation against any non-compliant property owner going forward.

• To authorize Bowsher to enter into an agreement with Jeffery Amick, the now retired and former Sidney law director. Busick said a situation has presented itself that precludes himself, the law director, from handling a case in Sidney Municipal Court due to a conflict per se. Busick recommended the retention of Amick to handle this matter.

• To authorize Busick to appoint an acting law director for competent substitute prosecuting attorney services when he takes vacation time off; he again recommended appointing Amick.

• To approve an amendment to the enterprise zone agreement with Cargill Inc. to extend the project period. The agreement was approved in 2018 for a 10 year, 75% property tax abatement related to significant real property investments at their facility at 2400 Industrial Drive. The original timeline included a project completion date of Dec. 31, 2022. Due to multiple issues, said Community Development Director Barbara Dulworth, the project has been delayed, and Cargill has requested an extension of the project completion date to Dec. 31, 2024.

The project includes new construction, machinery and equipment, and site development improvements. The total estimated project investment is $175 to $195 million, Dulworth noted. The total time period when taxes are abated is stretched over a longer time period, but does not change the total amount of tax abatement.