125 Years

March 16, 1897

The Democrats of Sidney will hold their ward conventions at 7:30 o’clock this evening at the following locations: First ward – Haller’s Dye House; Second ward – Main Avenue Hose House; Third ward – G.A. Marshall’s Office; Fourth ward – Fire Department.

—————

The Clara Schuman Ladies Orchestra gave an entertainment in the Knights of Pithias Hall last night under the auspices of Summit Lodge. The hall was crowded to its utmost capacity and many people were unable to get inside. The program consisted entirely of instrumental music.

100 Years

March 16, 1922

A complete shutdown of operations of the Deisel-Wemmer Cigar Factories at St. Marys and Delphos has been effected officials of the company advise. The plants of the company have since Feb. 10, suffered from a labor strike.

—————

A meeting of several of the auto dealers of the city was held last evening to make arrangements for the big automobile show to be held in the new rooms of the Oldham Block on Main Avenue next week. An organization has been perfected with Emerson Deam as president; V.E. Watkins, vice president, and Erwin Knupp, secretary and treasurer.

75 Years

March 16, 1947

Plans for an expansion program involving approximately $225,000 were revealed at the annual meeting of the Minster Farms Cooperative Exchange Association. The expansion program will involve additional fuel storage tanks and new elevator facilities. Julius M. Meyer was re-elected and Edwin Heitkamp and William Mescher were named new member of the board.

50 Years

March 16, 1972

Mrs. Wayne Miller and Miss Betty Zorn were winners at this week’s session of the Sidney Duplicate Bridge Club, held at the Bee Zee Beauty Shop.

25 Years

March 16, 1997

CBS is betting millions of dollars that former morning talk show star Bryant Gumbel will shine in the evening too. The network signed the former “Today” show host to a five-year deal Thursday to host a prime-time newsmagazine and start a programming company.

—————

Residents of Sidney experienced their own version of March Madness long before pundits recently coined the term. A Kenton newspaper reporter captured the excitement of the moment:

“Never in the days of old did the winner of the Roman chariot race receive a greater ovation than did the Sidney girls basketball team from 1,300 wildly gesticulating spectators last night … in what proved to be the most exciting, nerve-racking, enthusiastically cheered game ever played in this city.”

The scene was what many in Sidney at that time considered the state championship game for high school girls basketball. The year was 1904.

—————

A special reception was held at a new warehouse and distribution facility for the Personal Care Group in Sidney, giving Brenda and Jim Hall a chance to inspect the facility. Denny Moore, director of manufacturing and logistics, talked with the couple about the building’s storage capacity. The new 162,000 square foot building on Ross Street is being leased from Bensar Development.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/03/web1_Logo-for-SDN-11.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org