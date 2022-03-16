Women’s Exhibit to open at Miami Valley Veteran’s Museum

TROY — In recognition of Women’s History Month, the Miami Valley Veterans Museum has created the exhibit, “Giving Voice To Women Who Have Served” that features women who have served in the U.S. military from the Revolutionary War to the present day.

The exhibit opening will be held on Friday, March 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the museum.

Dr. Vivian Blevins, English Professor and supporter of the Museum who has been documenting stories of veterans for decades, has embraced the project by interviewing 35 women and writing short biographies for each of the woman featured in the exhibit.

The women interviewed include: Penny Adams, Caroline Abernathy Auclair, Cassie Barlow, Mercedes Beasley, Kimberly Bowling, Terry Calvert, Sophia Carter, Caitlin Donnelly, Kimberly Donnelly, Melissa Fowler, Debra Gomez, Katorah Griffith, Alisa Grieshop, Deborah Henderson, Judy Johnson, Betty Jones, Melissa Lodhi , Selena Lloyd ,Fern Metcalf ,Keitha Meyer, Brandi Miles, Peg Morelli, Brandi Olberding, Charlene Holmes Plump, Katherine Shilling, Josephine Slyder, Alberta Smith, Ann Strieber, Brooke Thornton, Sharea Waddle, Michelle Walker, Tina Wead, Siverina Whalen, Janet Wolfenbarger, MacKenzie Woolery and Jo Wildman.

Edison State Community College’s Edison Foundation awarded the museum support by purchasing three mannequins and a table top traveling display to be used to showcase Women’s service during outreach programs and they also provided color copy services for the exhibit. The exhibit features many artifacts from the museum’s collection including uniforms, clothing pieces, recruiting posters, scrap books and personal collections created by women and their families detailing Women’s service in the military. The museum also welcomes a new collection of recently donated uniforms and mannequins from a local military collector. Museum hours are Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information contact the Miami Valley Veterans Museum at 937-332-8852.

Eight of the women who participated in the exhibit have volunteered to be part of the Miami Valley Veterans Museum Speakers Bureau. Its mission is to provide speakers though out the Miami Valley and to Honor Preserve and Perpetuate the Legacy of Miami Valley Veterans. Presenters for the Veterans Museum’s Speaker Bureau agree to donate the funds they receive for their speaking engagements to the Miami Valley Veterans Museum.

To book a speaker, contact Museum President Ted Jones at 567-204-1019.