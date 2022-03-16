Premier Health offers free Joint Pain Webinar

DAYTON — Premier Health will host a free virtual joint pain event Tuesday, March 29, from 6 to 7 p.m.

Orthopedic surgeon Louis Okafor, M.D., will discuss surgical and non-surgical ways to help get someone moving and lessen the harmful effects of arthritis and other conditions.

New treatment options, including procedures that use advanced, minimally invasive and robotic techniques will be covered. Practical tips for managing joint pain also will be shared.

Sessions are free but registration is required. A link to the webinar will be sent to registered individuals the day before the event. To register, call CareFinders at 866-608-3463 or online at www.premierhealth.com/orthoevents by March 28.