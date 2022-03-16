A turn on the swing

Jayden Dibble, 3, swings at Deam Park on Tuesday, March 15. Taking in the warm weather with him were his parents Kamille Elshoff, left, and Mike Dibble, all of Sidney. Mike Dibble said they came out to the park to “get the kids out of the house and burn some energy.”

Jayden Dibble, 3, swings at Deam Park on Tuesday, March 15. Taking in the warm weather with him were his parents Kamille Elshoff, left, and Mike Dibble, all of Sidney. Mike Dibble said they came out to the park to “get the kids out of the house and burn some energy.” https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/03/web1_SDN031722SwingBoy.jpg Jayden Dibble, 3, swings at Deam Park on Tuesday, March 15. Taking in the warm weather with him were his parents Kamille Elshoff, left, and Mike Dibble, all of Sidney. Mike Dibble said they came out to the park to “get the kids out of the house and burn some energy.” Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News