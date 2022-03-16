SIDNEY — Little girls who watch their older sisters get ready for the prom don’t have to feel envious this year. They will have their own dance to go to with the best date of all, their fathers or father figures. Gateway Arts Council presents The Princess Ball, a father – daughter dance held each spring. The event will take place at Lehman High School, 2400 St. Marys Ave., Sidney from 7 to 9 p.m. on April 22, 2022. Tickets cost $15 for a father with one daughter or $ 20 for a father with more than one daughter.

Disc jockeys will provide music, refreshments will be provided. In addition, there will be pictures available for purchase, princess crafts and the young princesses will be able to take part in several princess themed activities. A raffle will feature special items including a grand prize.

Proceeds from The Princess Ball help Gateway Arts Council carry out its mission in Shelby County to make art available “anywhere,” at “anytime” and for “anyone.” Gateway fulfills this mission by providing arts and cultural programming to schools; presenting performances and concerts for children, families, and adults throughout the year; providing a year round art gallery; making grants to other area arts organizations; presenting free concerts; providing musical instruments to school music students; mounting a major fine art exhibit featuring area artists each year; and providing free art activities for children at area festivals and events.

Tickets available at Ron & Nita’s, through the Gateway Arts Council at 937-498-2787, and at the door the day of the ball.