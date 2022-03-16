Council considers 2022 waterpark rates

SIDNEY — The 2022 Sidney Water Park rates were discussed during Monday evening’s Sidney City Council meeting.

Duane Gaier, parks and recreation director, led the discussion on the water park rates, said staff is recommending increasing the 2022 season pass fees by $1.00 to $36.00 and daily passes by .25 cents to $4.75.

The rental fees are recommended to stay the same as 2021 and are a pass-through cost from SwimSafe Pool Management contract to the patrons, Gaier said. SwimSafe is the company contracted to run pool operations. Below are the recommended pool rental rates:

• After hour pool rental, for events like pool parties — $360;

• Training rentals for swim team or therapy sessions — $80 per hour;

• Water aerobics — $180 per session.

The budgeted season pass sales, daily admissions and pool party revenue for 2022 is $75,500. Gaier said this is roughly 7.1% higher than the 2021 actual revenue of $70,910 and does not include donations for swim lessons and the general fund subsidy. Donations for these lessons are budgeted at $6,000 to cover the expected contract costs.

The city’s goal, he said, is to recover 40% of the park’s operating costs; the remaining costs and capital expenditures are subsidized by the general fund. Taking into consideration the decline in attendance since 2009, budgeted revenue for 2022 will cover approximately 40% of the budgeted expenditures.

No changes were recommended to the water park’s hours/lap swim option, Gaier said. During the summer season, the pool will be open:

• Monday through Thursday open 1:30 to 7:30 p.m.

— Lap swim is 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the south end of large pool in the area where lanes are roped-off.

— The remaining pool(s) will be open for family swim.

— Pool rental is not available on these four days.

• Friday and Saturday open 1 to 7 p.m.

— No lap swim.

— Pool rental is available 7 to 9 p.m.

• Sunday open 1 to 6:30 p.m.

— No lap swim.

— Pool rental is available 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

At the end of the discussion, City Council directed Gaier to bring back legislation on the water park rates for further consideration at a future council meeting.

In other business, Gaier also sought direction and permission from City Council to move forward with a replacement entrance sign for Tawawa Park.

He said private donation funds in the amount of around $10,000 will replace the sign which is in need of updating. Donors, who Gaier said wish to remain anonymous at this time, contacted the parks office inquiring if there were any projects or equipment that were requested in past budgets and not funded. A list of items was shared with them for their review and replacing the entrance sign at the front gate Tawawa Park was the was most appealing project.

Gaier displayed a few pictures for council members of the old sign and potential replacements options.

He pointed out the current sign is painted plywood and has been there for many years. The redwood substrate under the plywood was purchased and donated for the park entrance sign, prior to the city’s previous Parks Director Bob New. Many of the details of its origins are unknown but what is known is that is has been there decades and has deteriorated significantly.

The replacement project would include new stone masonry, post and framework along with the proposed sign. Park staff will be razing the existing sign and installing the new framework and sign, to keep the costs down. The masonry work will be contracted.

A brief discussion ensued about the design of the sign, but in the end, Gaier was directed to move forward with the project.

Also Monday, Council member Steven Klinger was absent; he was excused by City Council.