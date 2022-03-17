Practice makes perfect

Sidney firefighters prepare to enter the old Flint’s TV and Appliances building during a training exercise on Wednesday, March 16. Smoke was generated by machines to create a more realistic environment. The property was purchased by the Shelby County Libraries. The building will soon be torn down and turned into a green space for library visitors and programs.

Sidney firefighters prepare to enter the old Flint’s TV and Appliances building during a training exercise on Wednesday, March 16. Smoke was generated by machines to create a more realistic environment. The property was purchased by the Shelby County Libraries. The building will soon be torn down and turned into a green space for library visitors and programs. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/03/web1_SDN031822FlintsFirePractice.jpg Sidney firefighters prepare to enter the old Flint’s TV and Appliances building during a training exercise on Wednesday, March 16. Smoke was generated by machines to create a more realistic environment. The property was purchased by the Shelby County Libraries. The building will soon be torn down and turned into a green space for library visitors and programs. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News