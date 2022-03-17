Piqua Arts Council highlights dancers Scott and LeeAnn Foster

PIQUA — Scott and LeeAnn Foster are competing against four other couples for the Mirror Ball Trophy in the 2022 Dancing with the Piqua Stars.

This year’s competition takes place on Saturday, April 23, with a dessert matinee at 1 p.m. and the dinner performance at 6 p.m., held at Romer’s Catering in Piqua.

Scott Foster is the Director of Maintenance, Repair and Operations & Network Sales at Hartzell Propeller. In addition to graduating from Piqua High School in 2001, Scott was inducted into the Piqua Athletic Hall of Fame in 2012. He and his wife of 6 years, LeeAnn, have three sons that they say constantly keep them on their toes.

The couple enjoys playing, coaching and watching sports, especially when their children are involved.

“It is always good to step out of your comfort zone sometimes. We enjoy friendly competition, and are always willing to do our part to help out our community,” Scott said.

LeeAnn Foster recently took a new role as the Director of Operations with SouthTown Sports & Recreation, a new and upcoming sports facility located in Piqua. She and her husband, Scott, run the Piqua Youth Football Association with the help of their board and volunteers.

The couple loves to watch their three boys participate in sports, as well as spending time with new and old friends, exercising, yoga, playing sports and having a good craft beer with Scott.

“We always want to be involved and give back to the community where we work, live and raise our boys…and this will give us [Scott and I] quality time together,” LeeAnn said.

To vote for Scott and LeeAnn Foster and support the dancers, visit www.PiquaArtsCouncil.org/dancing.

Tickets are available for purchase on the Piqua Arts Council’s webpage, as well as at Readmore’s Hallmark in Piqua or the Piqua Arts Council office at 427 N. Main St. in Piqua. Matinee tickets are $10 and Dinner tickets are $30.