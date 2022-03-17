Hunting leprechauns

Camden Cornett, 5, of Sidney, looks for a place to position his homemade leprechaun trap during a preschool class at Whittier Childhood Center on Thursday, March 17. After students finished placing their traps they left the room. When they returned the classroom was in disarray and a small leprechaun boot was discovered next to an open window. All of the leprechaun traps were empty. Camden is the son of Ashley and Darrian Cornett.

