Sidney man arrested after fleeing police twice

SIDNEY — A Sidney man who led law enforcement on a chase over the weekend was apprehended Wednesday after again running from deputies from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office when he was identified as they were responded to an OD call at the Black Bear Inn in Sidney.

While at the scene deputies learned James C. Parker, 28, of Sidney, had been with the subject who overdosed and ran from the scene, according to a press release from Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 9:49 a.m., that a subject had overdosed and was not breathing at the Black Bear Inn at 3576 Wapakoneta Ave., Sidney. Upon arrival, deputies learned the identity of subject who overdosed and he was transported to Wilson Health by Anna Rescue Squad.

Parker had been the subject of an on-going investigation by the detective section of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Parker was the driver of a vehicle that was involved in a pursuit on Sunday, March 13, 2022, when a traffic stop was initiated by deputies of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Parker fled from the pursuit and eventually stole a pickup truck and absconded, the release said.

Parker had warrants out of Sidney Municipal Court, Shelby County Common Pleas Court and Auglaize County for his arrest and due to this he fled from the Black Bear Inn. A perimeter was set up with the help of Sidney Police Department and the Ohio State Patrol.

Utilizing two K9s from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Sidney Police officers and deputies conducted a search of the area. A hyper reach alert/message was sent out for a 3-mile-radius to ensure the safety of the residents in the area.

Then at 1:20 p.m., Wednesday, Parker was found hiding in a barn on East Mason Road by deputies and Sidney Police officers. Parker was arrested without incident and transported to the Shelby County Jail.

Parker was incarcerated on the various warrants. Charges for his involvement in Sunday’s pursuit and theft of the truck are pending and still under investigation.

“I would like to thank those agencies for their assistance, Anna Rescue, Sidney Police Department, Ohio State Patrol and the many witnesses in the area,” Frye said in the release.