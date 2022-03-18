125 Years

March 18, 1897

Robert Fitzsimmons is the new heavyweight boxing champion of the world. He knocked out James J. Corbett in the 14th round of the fight stated at Carson City, Nev., before a crowd of 5,000 persons. Corbett appeared to have the better of the fight in the early rounds, with Fitzsimmons coming back in the latter part of the fight.

100 Years

March 18, 1922

A freight wreck occurred on the Big Four Railroad just east of Tawawa Lake last evening about 6 o’clock. Six box cars on a westbound train were derailed and piled up in a heap. Five of the cars were empty, while the sixth was loaded with automobiles. Wreck crews from Bellefontaine and Union City were called to clear the tracks, with traffic detoured until this morning.

—————

C.D.W. Anderson, of the Anderson Electric Store, will install wireless apparatus at the automobile showrooms in the Oldham Building on Main Avenue, for the purpose of receiving concerts every evening next week during the automobile show. The receiving towers will be placed on top of the building.

75 Years

March 18, 1947

The Main and North-Buck’s Taxi City championship tilt scheduled for tomorrow evening at the Sidney High School gymnasium was rated today as a tossup. The two teams ended the basketball season in a deadlock, each having eight victories against one loss.

—————

The 39th anniversary of the founding of the Green Ribbon Club was celebrated at a St. Patrick’s party last evening at which the husbands of the members were the guests. Dinner was served in the recreation room of the Sidney Machine Tool Co.

—————

Wheat hit $3 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade today, and it didn’t stop there. Only once before, in 1917, did the price reach the $3 figure in the 99-year history of the board.

50 Years

March 18, 1972

The Ohio Hi-Point Vocational and Technical Center in Bellefontaine will begin operation on a limited basis starting in September. This will secure unrestricted title to the 53-acre phased-out U.S. Air Force Base, east of the city.

—————

Members of the Anna Young Farmers chapter recently toured the state veterinary laboratory at Reynoldsburg. Taking the tour were: Tim Zimpher, Henry Harshbarger, Dennis Barker, Jerry Kaufman, Dan Howell, Roger Lentz, Ray Fisher and Gary Lentz.

25 Years

March 18, 1997

Having learned a variety of lessons from many teachers, including Ohio State coach Woody Hayes, Bo Schembechler told Saturday night’s attendees at the 19th Annual Lehman Catholic High School Foundation Banquet that there is a need for “society to get back on track.”

—————

Ray Koenig, a past United Way Board president, and current president of Koenig Equipment Inc., of Botkins, has been named to lead the 1997 United Say annual fall campaign. Koenig assumes the campaign leadership during the United Way’s 40th anniversary year.

—————

Using all his might, Mike Winemiller, 6, pulled himself up during a fitness test at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA on Saturday. On Healthy Kids Day, sponsored by the Medicine Shoppe, a variety of activities for families, including the Y fitness tests, were offered. About 350 people attended the daylong event.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

