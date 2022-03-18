Fridays on Prouty Concert Series to begin on June 17

TROY — The much-anticipated Fridays on Prouty concert series is ready to begin again this summer.

The series takes place on six Friday evenings at 7:30 p.m. in the heart of downtown Troy, at Prouty Plaza. Neighbors and friends will bring their lawn chairs to these free Friday night events. There are no tickets and no need for reservations, all are welcome.

Six concerts will take place on the Southwest quad of the round-about. After years of caution, 2022 should prove to be a way to reconnect with Troy’s 200 year-old marketplace, restaurants and stores.

The Fridays On Prouty season begins on Friday, June 17, at 7:30 p.m. with the sixteen-piece American jazz ensemble, The Blue Wisp Big Band. This band takes its inspiration from one of Ohio’s premiere nightclubs, the Blue Wisp Jazz Club, where they often performed.

On Friday, July 8, the Michelle Robinson Band will play everything from country to rock, pop, and originals. Recently nominated Cincinnati’s Country Band of the Year! They have opened for a number of national acts including Scotty McCreery, Maddie & Tae, Colt Ford, Uncle Kracker, Loretta Lynn, JoDee Messina and Kentucky Headhunters.

Amber Hargett and the Who’s Who will be in Troy on Friday, July 15. This seven-piece band will be doing Ohio folk, county and rock with a fresh outlook on love and life in a storytelling style.

The MojoFlo Party Band promises a high energy show of infectious rhythms and catchy lyrics on Friday, July 22. They call themselves neo funk, blending soul and a brassy R&B with tremendously bright vocal strength. Amber Knicole sets the tone of this band with her charisma and talent.

On Friday, July 29, Bova will be sharing their favorite cover songs from Adele to Amy Winehouse to Gabby Barnett. Giana Allen, who hails from Troy, is the lead vocalist. Her range is incredible, and her musical tastes are diverse.

The 2022 Fridays on Prouty season will close with a very special show featuring the local bluegrass band, Berachah Valley, who was asked to be the sound-of-bluegrass for the movie “Mayberry Man.” The movie is a recreation of the beloved Andy Griffith Show which takes place in Mayberry, USA. They were part of the touring variety show that traveled the country promoting the movie.

On Aug. 12 they will share the variety show and movie with Troy.

Berachah Valley will play favorites from the movie, the cast will be on hand with jokes and stories. A showing of the movie Mayberry Man will begin about 8:30 p.m. after the concert and variety show.

Fridays on Prouty concerts are a collaboration between the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center and Troy Main Street with a generous grant from The Troy Foundation.