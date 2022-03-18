Auglaize County Historical Society brings back Spring Bus Trip for 2022

ST. MARYS — The Auglaize County Historical Society returns to the road with a spring bus trip to Chillicothe and Ross County on Thursday, May 5.

Formerly a principal town of the Shawnee, Chillicothe was platted in 1796. Just four years later the United States Congress designated Chillicothe as the capital of the “eastern section” of the Northwest Territory. After the establishment of the state of Ohio in 1803, Chillicothe became the first capital, and was home to four governors. The itinerary for the day-long trip includes:

• Hopewell Culture National Historical Park: This national landmark preserves earthworks of the ancient indigenous culture we call the Hopewell, which was centered at Chillicothe from about 200 BC to 500 AD.

• Lucy Webb Hayes Heritage Center: This restored 1831 home was the birthplace of the wife of the 19th president of the United States. Lucy Webb Hayes was the first woman for whom the title “First Lady” was used.

• Pour House at Machinery Hall: The Pour House is Chillicothe’s original gastropub. The group will lunch at this renovated 1881 downtown landmark first used as an implement store.

• After lunch, a step-on guide will provide a tour of Chillicothe’s renovated downtown and its historic residential district, with homes that date back to the mid-19th century.

• Adena Mansion and Gardens: Adena was the estate of Thomas Worthington (1773 to 1827), sixth governor of Ohio and one of Ohio’s first United States senators. Constructed in 1806 to 1807, the mansion has been restored to look much as it did when the Worthington family lived there. The site also includes 300 acres of the original homeplace with a formal garden and five outbuildings. Adena is a National Historic landmark.

• The Majestic Theatre is America’s oldest continuously operating theater. It began its life in 1853 as Chillicothe’s Masonic Hall, remodeled in 1904 and given the current name in 1915.

En route home the group will make its traditional stop for ice cream.

“The bus trip to Chillicothe was originally planned for the spring of 2020. We’re so happy to be able to offer this activity again to members and friends,” Historical Society Administrator Rachel Barber said.

The cost is $93 for Historical Society members and $108 for non-members, which includes bus accommodations, admission to all sites, and lunch. Ice cream is “on your own.” The deadline for registration is April 21. Contact the Historical Society, [email protected] or 419/738-9328 for a registration form.