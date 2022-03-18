Steady decline of cases continues in Shelby County

SIDNEY — Active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County saw further decline into this week.

There are currently 235 active COVID cases in the county — down 18 cases from the 253 cases reported last week.

In total, Shelby County has reported 11,037 cases of COVID-19 with 363 hospitalizations and 186vdeaths during the pandemic. There are 10,802 Shelby County residents total who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

Throughout Ohio, there have been 2,666,030 total cases of COVID-19, with 113,379 hospitalizations, 13,347 intensive care admissions and 37,608 resident deaths.

In Shelby County, 18,493 people have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, which is 38.06% of the population and up 24 people since last week. Currently, 262 children ages 5 to 11 have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, with 689 children ages 12 to 17 having started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations.

Statewide, 7,266,570 people have been vaccinated, which is 62.17% of the population. All Ohioans 5 and older are eligible for vaccination.

For more information about COVID-19, visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov and www.shelbycountyhealthdept.org.

By Blythe Alspaugh [email protected]

Reach the writer at [email protected]

