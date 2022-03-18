Becker reaches 35-year milestone

TROY — Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services Executive Director Terri Becker on Feb. 20, 2022, reached an unprecedented milestone – 35 years of service as an employee of the Board.

Becker was recognized with a plaque at the March 16 Board meeting. In presenting the award, Board Chair George Lovett, Tipp City, said Becker has “had a fabulous career here. You have been a pillar of stability for this Board.”

Becker began her tenure with the Board Feb. 20, 1987, when Joe Szoke was executive director and the Board was known as the Tri-County Board of Mental Health. She served with five executive directors until accepting that role herself July 1, 2019.