Royalty crowned

Little Miss Shamrock Ariah Egbert, left, 7, and Little Miss Lassie Mia Ahrens, 10, of McCartyville, were crowned during McCartyville’s St. Patrick’s Day pageant on Saturday, March 19. Ariah is the daughter of Ashley and Kyle Egbert. Mia is the daughter of Stephanie Bensman and Mark Ahrens.

Little Miss Shamrock Ariah Egbert, left, 7, and Little Miss Lassie Mia Ahrens, 10, of McCartyville, were crowned during McCartyville’s St. Patrick’s Day pageant on Saturday, March 19. Ariah is the daughter of Ashley and Kyle Egbert. Mia is the daughter of Stephanie Bensman and Mark Ahrens. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/03/web1_SDN032222MissShamrock.jpg Little Miss Shamrock Ariah Egbert, left, 7, and Little Miss Lassie Mia Ahrens, 10, of McCartyville, were crowned during McCartyville’s St. Patrick’s Day pageant on Saturday, March 19. Ariah is the daughter of Ashley and Kyle Egbert. Mia is the daughter of Stephanie Bensman and Mark Ahrens. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News