McCartyville St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Colton Watercutter, 1, gets behind the wheel of a John Deere tractor with help from his dad, Michael Watercutter, both of McCartyville before the start of the McCartyville St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 19. Colton is also the son of Katie Watercutter.

The Anna American Legion color guard begins the McCartyville St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 19.


St. Patrickճ Day Queen Hannah Albers, of McCartyville, rides in the McCartyville St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 19.


Members of the 1972 Anna Class A State Champion baseball team takes part as the Grand Marshals in the McCartyville St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 19.


Lindsey Buehler, 2, and her dad, Jason Buehler, of McCartyville, rides in a Van Buren Township fire truck as it drove in the McCartyville St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 19. Lindsey is the daughter of Karrie Buehler.


Snow Green and the Leprechauns float takes part in the McCartyville St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 19. The float was awarded Pickle’s Choice.


