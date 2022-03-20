Snow Green and the Leprechauns float takes part in the McCartyville St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 19. The float was awarded Pickle’s Choice.

Colton Watercutter, 1, gets behind the wheel of a John Deere tractor with help from his dad, Michael Watercutter, both of McCartyville before the start of the McCartyville St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 19. Colton is also the son of Katie Watercutter.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/03/web1_DSC_6759.jpg Colton Watercutter, 1, gets behind the wheel of a John Deere tractor with help from his dad, Michael Watercutter, both of McCartyville before the start of the McCartyville St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 19. Colton is also the son of Katie Watercutter. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

The Anna American Legion color guard begins the McCartyville St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 19.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/03/web1_DSC_6794.jpg The Anna American Legion color guard begins the McCartyville St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 19. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

St. Patrickճ Day Queen Hannah Albers, of McCartyville, rides in the McCartyville St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 19.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/03/web1_DSC_6810.jpg St. Patrickճ Day Queen Hannah Albers, of McCartyville, rides in the McCartyville St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 19. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/03/web1_DSC_6820.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Members of the 1972 Anna Class A State Champion baseball team takes part as the Grand Marshals in the McCartyville St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 19.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/03/web1_DSC_6844.jpg Members of the 1972 Anna Class A State Champion baseball team takes part as the Grand Marshals in the McCartyville St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 19. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/03/web1_DSC_6857.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Lindsey Buehler, 2, and her dad, Jason Buehler, of McCartyville, rides in a Van Buren Township fire truck as it drove in the McCartyville St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 19. Lindsey is the daughter of Karrie Buehler.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/03/web1_DSC_6865.jpg Lindsey Buehler, 2, and her dad, Jason Buehler, of McCartyville, rides in a Van Buren Township fire truck as it drove in the McCartyville St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 19. Lindsey is the daughter of Karrie Buehler. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/03/web1_DSC_6917.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/03/web1_DSC_6931.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/03/web1_DSC_6957.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/03/web1_DSC_6950.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Snow Green and the Leprechauns float takes part in the McCartyville St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 19. The float was awarded Pickle’s Choice.