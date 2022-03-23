125 Years

March 23, 1897

William Piper, of this city, has rented a store room in Dayton and expects to go there and engage in the dry goods business. Arrangements for the change have not been definitely settled.

—————

At their meeting last night, members of council discussed at length a proposal to replace the bridge over Tilbury Run at North Main Avenue with a culvert or iron pipe five feet in diameter. Dr. D.R. Silver was before council in this matter, pointing out that the present bridge is unsafe. It was indicated that the county commissioners look with favor upon the change. It was also suggested that Tilbury Run at Miami Street and between Main and Miami be looked after at the same time.

100 Years

March 23, 1922

The Tuberculosis Clinic, conducted by the State Department of Health, closed last evening, having given two days of service to Sidney and Shelby County. There were 52 applicants examined, 16 found to be positive cases, while six were classified as suspicious. Assisting the state officials were, Dr. Arlington Ailes, health commissioner; and public health nurses, Miss Elizabeth Weygand, Miss Margaret Rinehart and Miss Maude Spence.

—————

Joseph A. Kloecker, of McLean Township, has announced that he will be a candidate for the Democratic nomination for county auditor, subject to the decision of the primary election in August. He is one of the popular school teachers at Fort Loramie, where he has been for the past 13 years.

—————

William Quinn has accepted a position in Cleveland with the A.S. Hecker Construction Co.

75 Years

March 23, 1947

Construction work on Sidney’s water softening plant is at least 50 percent complete and approximately 30 days ahead of schedule, Service Director E.D. Aneshansley said today. Contractors and engineers expect

to have the plant, which is valued at $250,000 in operation by July 1.

—————

Net earnings of $678,476, amounting to $3.23 per share, were reported by the Monarch Machine Tool co. for the year in 1946. The annual report mailed to shareholders shows gross sales for the past year amounted to $7,368,000, down sharply from 1945 when they totaled $14,775,000, with earnings equaling $2.66 per share. In his letter to stockholders, W.E. Whipp, president, noted that foreign sales were a particular bright spot last year.

50 Years

March 23, 1972

NEW YORK – Paramount Pictures announced Wednesday that during its first week, the movie “The Godfather” brought in $465,148 – the most ever for a single week for one picture.

—————

ANNA – Fifteen members of the Anna Volunteer Fire Department are undergoing a course in firefighting taught by Sidney Fire Lt. Lyle Baker.

Firemen are being taught subjects such as community fire defense, pump operation, and use and maintenance of safety equipment.

25 Years

March 23, 1997

The Green Thumb has been a very successful program in the county. It is part of Lyndon Johnson’s war on poverty. The Green Thumb provides employment opportunities for older Americans. There are 100,000 participants throughout the country, locally, the following are involved in the program: Henrietta Stockton, Dorothy Foster, Marjorie Guenther, and Esther Johnson. Mrs. Stockton is involved with Home Delivered Meals.

—————

The Sidney City Council will help sponsor a Swing Band concert series in Tawawa Park this summer. Council will contribute $1,875 if it is matched by local conors for the series, the music will be provided by Bud Ledwith and his band. The music will be performed in the Kaser Dell area of the park.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

